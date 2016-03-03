WATCH: President Bill Clinton stumps for wife Hillary in Baton Rouge

If you're using a mobile device, click here to watch.

Former President Bill Clinton urged people to vote Saturday, March 5 in Louisiana's Presidential Primary and vote for his wife Hillary.

He praised Hillary's abilities and attributes during a speech at the LiUNA Local 99 headquarters Thursday night. She is looking to secure the Democratic nomination for president.

"The real reason is we need a changemaker," said Clinton regarding a vote for the Hillary For America campaign.

A pro-Hillary Clinton for President crowd in the hundreds had to wait longer than expected to hear the former president, but once they did, his message sounded like soothing music despite his hoarse, travel-weary voice.

"Is she the most experienced? Yes. Is she the only person who knows how to do both parts of the job at home and abroad right now? Yes. Does she have the best ideas? Yes, and would it be a good idea if we had the first woman president? I think so," Clinton stated as the partisan crowd erupted in applause.

The Baton Rouge gathering was organized at the last minute. Clinton is set to speak in New Orleans Friday and made a stop in Jackson, Mississippi hours before his speech in Baton Rouge. Clinton's late arrival to the campaign rally Thursday night was due in part to his plane dodging bad weather, but also because the crowd at a coffee shop he visited was so large he stayed longer than expected, shaking hundreds of hands.

He summed up his words in support of his wife, saying she is the one person who can bring the American people together in unity.

Republican hopefuls Ted Cruz and Donald Trump are also both in South Louisiana Friday. Cruz campaigns in Mandeville and Trump in New Orleans.

Copyright WAFB 2016. All Rights Reserved.