Police investigate shooting after woman found shot to death inside abandoned house

Baton Rouge Police detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a woman Tuesday afternoon.

Police say 41-year-old Selena Hansel was found shot to death inside a house in the 4000 block of Pawtucket Street. She was found just before 4 p.m.

The East Baton Rouge Parish coroner's office says Hansel was shot multiple times in the chest.

Police say they do not have a motive for the shooting, but say the house was abandoned. According to court documents, Hansel's last known address is located within blocks of where her body was found.

Anyone with information relative to this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

According to police documents, Hansel and 13 others were arrested in 2014 during an undercover prostitution operation.

There have been eight homicides in East Baton Rouge Parish so far this year, of which six have been classified as murders. At this same time last year there were also eight homicides with six of those classified as murders.

This shooting happened in the 70805 zip code. It is the first murder to happen in that zip code so far this year. Over the past two years the number of homicides in that area have been on the decline. The current zip code with the highest number of homicides annually is the 70802 area.

All of the 2016 murder cases, except one, are listed as open with no arrest made in the case.

