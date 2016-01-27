Zachary's Lindsey Scott wins 9th annual Warrick Dunn Award

Zachary's Lindsey Scott Jr. receiving the Sportsline Player of the Year trophy from Warrick Dunn. (Source: WAFB)

After a season full of outstanding performances, Lindsey Scott Jr. of Zachary received the 2015 Warrick Dunn Award and Sportsline Player of the Year Wednesday night at the Atrium Cafe.

The senior quarterback beat out eight other finalist for the award that has been presented since 2007.

Scott helped lead the Zachary Broncos to their first state championship in school history this year with over 300 yards of total offense and 5 touchdowns.

His stats for the season were just overwhelming with over 5,000 yards of total offense and 61 touchdowns either passing or rushing. Scott threw the ball 255 times and had only 5 interceptions.

Additional Video:

RAW: Zachary's Lindsey Scott WD finalist interview

Scott has already won Louisiana's Gatorade Player of the Year and the the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's Louisiana Farm Bureau/Mr. Football Award. Scott also won six WAFB Sportsline Player of the Week trophies in his career, receiving three in both his junior and senior years.

Scott has narrowed his college choices down to two schools: LSU and Maryland. He decommitted from Syracuse earlier in the year.

Scott was honored along with Shyheim Carter of Kentwood, Parkview Baptist’s Reginald Hayes, Zach Kelly of Silliman Institute, T.J. Wisham from Episcopal, Daquan Hicks from Belaire, Southern Lab’s Curtlan Williams, Riverside’s Evan Veron, and Lutcher lineman Sully Laiche.

All nine finalists as well as all the Sportsline Players of the Week winners for 2015 were given trophies at the award ceremony with Warrick Dunn, the former Catholic High and NFL star.

This is the ninth season WAFB has presented a Sportsline Player of the Year trophy, which goes to the top senior football standout. Previous winners include Nick Brossette (2014), Russell Farris (2013), Kendell Beckwith (2012), Landon Collins (2011), Terrence Magee (2010) and Blaine Gautier (2007) who won the very first year.

St. James' Lowell Narcisse was honored with the Sportsline Courage Award, which is given to someone who demonstrates outstanding courage during the season.

Narcisse came back from a torn ACL and was named the Sportsline Player of the Week for the 12th week of the season.

Catholic High's Dale Weiner won the Sportsline Coach of the Year Award after 41 years as a high school football coach. He has spent the last 28 years at Catholic, which won its first state championship in school history this year.

The award-winning Sportsline Friday Nite football show began in 1990, when the former Florida State and NFL star broke into the starting lineup for Catholic High as a sophomore.

