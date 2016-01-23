Officials confirm convicted serial killer Derrick Todd Lee has died

I was talking with David McDavid earlier. He was the Zachary police chief. He has been investigating Derrick Todd Lee for a good part of his career. And this is a guy he thinks about those cases and the ones that got way. This is definitely one: Randi Mebruer. They found her little boy, just to tell you how brutal Derrick Todd Lee is. They found her little boy just by himself, neighbors say, in the house. And, Derrick Todd Lee had taken Randi Mebruer and killed her and who knows what else, but left his DNA behind on a trash bag. And, that little boy was left there, probably witnessed his own mother's murder. They never found her body. So, that's one thing that they still look, but one thing they did find was his DNA.