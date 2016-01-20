From jury duty to carpool, former Governor Jindal embraces domestic life

Life for former Governor Bobby Jindal is much different today than it was just a few weeks. He’s traded in the stress of politics for the stress of an everyday citizen.

A little over a week after leaving office, private citizen Jindal was called to perform his civic duty once again, jury duty.

"Gov. Jindal was summonsed for jury duty and showed up on Tuesday, as directed," said Judicial Administrator Ann McCrory. "He was put on a panel for Judge Jackson’s court, but the case did not ‘go’ so he (and the others on his panel) was dismissed from jury duty."

Aside from jury duty, what has the former governor been doing since leaving office?

A former staffer tells us that Jindal has been enjoying the domestic life. His first priority is his family, doing everything from settling in at his new Baton Rouge home to running the roads and sitting in the carpool line at school.

What’s next? He’s working on that, apparently. No official plans have been announced.

