Baton Rouge mayor gives President Obama list of needs for Metro area

It was like meeting the biggest celebrity. People were so excited to see President Barack Obama at the town hall meeting in Baton Rouge that they actually started crying. Some of them cheered so hard they lost their voices.

A lot of eyes were on Baton Rouge thanks to a visit from the commander-in-chief. President Barack Obama was in the Capital City for a town hall meeting at McKinley High.

Governor John Bel Edwards spoke with President Barack Obama about Medicaid expansion and infrastructure during the commander in chief’s visit to Baton Rouge.

It was highly unlikely to find a critic of President Barack Obama inside one Baton Rouge high school Thursday. However, outside the gym while the president spoke and most students watched from their classrooms, a few activists hoped their voices would be heard too.

Baton Rouge Mayor Kip Holden heads to Washington D.C. next week for the Mayor’s Conference where he plans to continue dialogue with the White House, which has been ongoing for some time.

The talks even took place when Holden met President Barack Obama at the Baton Rouge airport along with Governor John Bel Edwards Wednesday night. During a ride in the president’s limousine, Holden handed Obama a letter which highlighted five "paramount issues" facing Metro Baton Rouge.

Those issues include the need for another bridge over the Mississippi River and help paying for it, plus help from the federal government for the Hospital District, Water Campus, Pennington Biomedical Research Center and the proposed LSU to downtown Nicholson Drive tram system.

It is somewhat ironic that Holden is one of eight mayors who head up a transportation committee because traffic has one of the major negatives about the Capital Region, which lacks a system of highways and bridges capable of keeping traffic moving.

It’s the tram of all things that may have a leg up at least in terms of funding from the federal government. So, when would you be able to hop on it downtown and take it to a football game at Tiger Stadium?

"You’re looking at a year and a half to two years," said Holden for when the project could be complete.

He said the work should begin this year.

