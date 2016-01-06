Murder suspect indicted exactly one year after shooting

On this day one year ago a 19-year-old man lost his life. Today, a grand jury determined there is enough evidence to take to trial the man accused of the murder.

Roderick White is accused of shooting Naquian Robinson during an attempted robbery in the 1800 block of Walnut Street.

"Naquian was a very nice person who left behind a family," said Gladys Wicker, Naquian's aunt. "He's left behind his mother, his 16-year-old sister who goes to McKinley High School, and his little brother who turned 7-years-old the day after his brother was murdered.

Although White was identified as a suspect relatively soon after the shooting, it took police nine months to locate him.

White is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a $340,000 bond. The charge is second-degree murder.

Co-defendant Brandon Coleman was arrested several days after the shooting. He’s charged with accessory to second-degree murder.

Coleman was released on a $25,000 bond.

