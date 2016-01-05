Deputies: Former employee wanted for stealing items worth $25,000

Deputies are searching for a man accused of stealing roughly $25,000 worth of items from a storage unit located in Ascension Parish.

Investigators have issued a warrant for the arrest of Ryan Lance Redinger, 50. His last known address is on Mammoth Avenue in Baton Rouge, but they believe he might have left town.

The investigation was launched mid-November after the owner of the storage unit reported the burglary. The victim told investigators that tools and other miscellaneous items were taken from the unit.

Some of the stolen property was located at various pawn shops in Baton Rouge, officials noted. Records indicate that the items were pawned by Redinger. The victim confirmed that Redinger was an employee and knew the access code to the unit.

Redinger was last seen driving a red 2001 Ford single cab pickup truck, possibly a Ranger, with a Louisiana license plate Y079965.

If you know anything regarding this investigation or Redinger’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

