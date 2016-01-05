Lafayette deputies find missing 14-year-old girl

Deputies found a 14-year-old girl who went missing in the Lafayette-area.

Officials say Abigail Hebert was last seen getting into an unknown, dark colored SUV. The rear driver side window was covered. They did not say where or when this happened.

Hebert is a white female with green eyes, brown hair, and weighs roughly 130 lbs. She was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt and plaid pajama pants.

Deputies say the teen was found by deputies and is safe and is being reunited with her family.

