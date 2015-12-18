Dogs rescued from home after being left behind following owners’ arrest

The owners of the dogs, Kimberly Hall and Robert Martin, were arrested Wednesday evening for cruelty to juvenile charges (Source: WAFB)

Three Chihuahuas were rescued from a home after they were left alone in a home for two days following the arrest of their owners.

"They are all in excellent shape," said Hilton Cole, director for the East Baton Rouge Animal Shelter. "Obviously the conditions were not conducive with the animals being there. They were taken and a warning notice was left at the door."

The owners of the dogs, Kimberly Hall and Robert Martin, were arrested Wednesday evening for cruelty to juvenile charges. The couple’s four children were taken into protective custody by the Department of Children and Family Services, but for a reason unknown at this time, the dogs were left behind.

"Police were called out there because the female in the home wanted some friends removed from her house," said Cpl. L’Jean McKneeley, Baton Rouge Police Department. "Police have been called to the house several times in the past, but on those prior calls, the officers never had a reason to go inside the home."

The officer Wednesday, however, went inside and was shocked by what he saw.

"I observed feces on the floor in every room of the house," noted the officer in the report. "[I] then began to hear a 'beating' noise coming from the other side of the bedroom door…I observed a young child, approximately 7 years of age, standing barefoot in the bedroom. I observed feces and urine on the floor in all areas. I also observed what appeared to be vomit on both mattresses in the room."

The officer also made note that there were "a large number of roaches and several other types of insects" inside the home.

The officer did not note whether or not animals were in the home. After reading the probable cause report, WAFB sent a videographer to the home, which is when the dogs were noticed. Out of concern, we contacted police and animal control.

"We had not been notified about the dogs until your calls," said Cole. "We went out today and our investigators were met by police. A maintenance worker allowed entry into the home and the dogs were recovered."

The animals will remain in the custody of animal control for a certain period of time. If the dogs are not claimed, they will be turned over to the Companion Animal Alliance to be placed out for adoption.

"We wouldn’t euthanize them unless they were in some sort of condition that required that," Cole said.

Hall and Martin are being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Hall is being held on a $20,000 bond and Martin is being held on an $18,000 bond.

