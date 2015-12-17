Police: Couple arrested after 4 children found living in ‘cruel’ conditions

Four children were remanded into the state’s custody after conditions in a home were found to be consistent with cruelty. The mother of the children and a man were arrested and booked into the parish prison.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, an officer was called out to a home on Darryl Drive on Wednesday for a disturbance. The officer went into the home and made a shocking discovery.

“I observed feces on the floor in every room of the house,” noted the officer in the report. “[I then began to hear a ‘beating’ noise coming from the other side of the bedroom door…I observed a young child, approximately 7 years of age, standing barefoot in the bedroom. I observed feces and urine on the floor in all areas. I also observed what appeared to be vomit on both mattresses in the room.”

The officer also made note that there were “a large number of roaches and several other types of insects” inside the home.

The officer did not note whether there were any animals inside the home. However, we went to the home and heard more than one dog barking.

The Department of Children and Family Services were called to the home and agreed that the condition of the home is considered to be cruelty to the children living there. The children were taken to the hospital for examination and then taken into DCFS custody.

The officer spoke to the mother, Kimberly Hall, 37, who told the officer that she put the 7-year-old child in the room when he returned from school. The officer arrived at the home nearly three hours after she claims the child returned from school.

Hall was arrested and charged with cruelty to juveniles and resisting arrest.

According to court documents, Hall has a prior criminal record that includes probation for a misdemeanor theft charge. However, her probation was revoked due to a violation and she was sentenced to serve 90 days in prison.

Hall's bond is set at $20,000.

Robert Martin, 36, was also arrested and charged with cruelty to juveniles and an outstanding bench warrant for an unknown charge. His bond is set at $18,000.

Martin's relationship to Hall and the children was not explained in the probable cause report.

