Elderly woman dies after truck ends up submerged in bayou

An elderly woman has died after the truck she was driving went into a bayou Friday morning.

The victim was identified as Geneva Jenkins, 78, of Rosedale. Authorities said an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Emergency officials reported they responded to a report of a pickup sinking into the bayou on LA 77 in Grosse Tete just before 9:30 a.m. The area is just north of the Iberville Parish Visitors Center.

A stop at a bank must have been on the woman's to-do list. Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi Sr. said when Jenkins turned into the parking lot, instead of stopping, her red pickup truck took off.

When emergency officials arrived, they found Jenkins was still in the truck. Firefighters heroically worked to rescue the woman from the muddy bayou. She was pulled from the vehicle and taken to the hospital where she died.

"I went on in with a hammer, proceed to bust the window out and pull her out and I managed to get in there, bust the side window out. I had to go up and down a couple times because I couldn't quite hold my breath long enough to stay under there. But I managed to go down and I found her seat belt, followed it down to the buckle and unbuckled it one try. And then managed to start pulling her out. All we can do is hope and pray that doctors can do something and that we got her out in time. Hope and pray buddy," said Jimmy Angelloz with the Grosse Tete/Rosedale Fire Department.

The truck was pulled from the bayou just before 10 a.m.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

