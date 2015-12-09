Woman arrested for alleged drunk driving crash that killed 9-year-old

A 35-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly caused a crash that left a 9-year-old child dead.

"Any fatality is hard, but what makes it harder is when it’s little ones, young people," said Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu. "It’s especially so close to the holidays."

The crash happened Tuesday at roughly 7:30 p.m. Investigators say Leah Kilchrist was driving on East Bridge Street when she crossed the center line and hit a vehicle head-on. The child was a passenger in that vehicle.

"I know a lot of the family members," said Chief Cantu. "This is one of those cities where everybody knows everybody. To go to the hospital and see the grieving family, that was the hardest part."

A blood-alcohol test was performed on Kilchrist, which she allegedly failed. She was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular negligent injury.

Kilchrist was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail. She is being held on a $61,100 bond.

