EMS vehicle crashes on way to medical call

A Baton Rouge EMS vehicle was en route to a medical call when it was struck by another vehicle. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured.

The crash happened Wednesday at the intersection of Scenic and Blount at roughly 12:30 p.m. There were two medics on board, but officials say neither was injured.

A truck used by a tree service company was involved in the crash. The driver of that vehicle was also uninjured.

No one was ticketed in the crash.

"The EMS was responding to an emergency and the other vehicle had a green light," said Cpl. L’Jean McKneeley, Baton Rouge Police Department. "As the driver [of the truck] came to the intersection he saw the EMS vehicle and attempted to come to a stop, but he was in an industrial vehicle so he was unable to stop in time."

