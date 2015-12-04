Deputies arrest Baton Rouge man accused of shooting his wife

A map of the homicides during 2017 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of shooting his wife in the head on Friday.

Juan Angel Delarca Martinez, 27, is charged with second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Louisa Garcia, 27, was taken to the hospital after the shooting, but she later died as a result of her injuries.

EBRSO responded to the shooting at approximately 11:00 a.m. in the 8300 block of Amy Drive.

According to reports, Garcia and her Martinez were inside their bedroom when they became involved in a verbal argument. A short time later a gunshot was heard. EBRSO reports Martinez was found standing over the victim.

