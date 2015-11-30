Deputies search for couple accused of stealing purse from elementary school

A couple is wanted for allegedly stealing a purse from an elementary school. Investigators say they then used the victim’s credit card to make purchases around town.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the theft occurred on October 21, 2015. A representative for the East Baton Rouge Parish School system says it happened at Merrydale Elementary School and the theft was captured on video.

“The individual seen on the video surveillance asked to use a restroom,” says Adonica Duggan with EBR Schools. “She is then seen removing a purse from an office and exiting the school after stopping in the restroom.”

The victim claims her credit and debit cards were inside the purse. They were then used at multiple businesses around the Glen Oaks area.

The woman seen in the video and a man who was also captured on the school’s surveillance system, were both captured on video at the businesses where the stolen cards were used.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000. Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of those responsible. Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344- STOP or (225) 344-7867.

