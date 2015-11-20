Family Road of Greater Baton Rouge helps mothers-to-be earn a car seat

Thanksgiving came early for young expecting mothers in the Metro Baton Rouge area.

They were the beneficiaries of a brand new car seat and the instructions for proper car seat use. Family Road of Greater Baton Rouge and its Healthy Start program coordinated the giveaway. Metropolitan Health Group and The Law Offices of Ossie Brown helped sponsor the event.

Both companies donated 100 car seats for the young moms. The women actually earned the car seats over several months by attending prenatal classes,

parenting classes, nutrition classes, safety classes and participating in the Home Visitation/Case Management Program at Family Road.

Lexlee Kid’s collaborated with Family Road and provided car seat safety education and installation.

Family Road provides help and education for those willing to help themselves and learn though the various programs.

