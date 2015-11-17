Listen Live: SEC coaches teleconference

On mobile, listen here - http://shout.lt/bjCKK

Each week, the coaches of the Southeastern Conference participate in a teleconference with the media.

The LSU Tigers travel to Oxford, MS to face the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday. The game will be televised at 2:30 p.m. on WAFB Channel 9.

LSU head coach Les Miles is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m.

Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze is scheduled to talk at 11:20 a.m.

This is the order of appearance for today's call.

Order of Appearance (All Times Central)

10:00 a.m. Les Miles, LSU

10:10 a.m. Shawn Elliott, South Carolina

10:20 a.m. Jim McElwain, Florida

10:30 a.m. Derek Mason, Vanderbilt

10:40 a.m. Nick Saban, Alabama

10:50 a.m. Butch Jones, Tennessee

11:00 a.m. Bret Bielema, Arkansas

11:10 a.m. Gary Pinkel, Missouri

11:20 a.m. Hugh Freeze, Ole Miss

11:30 a.m. Kevin Sumlin, Texas A&M

11:40 a.m. Mark Stoops, Kentucky

11:50 a.m. Dan Mullen, Mississippi State

12:00 p.m. Mark Richt, Georgia

12:10 p.m. Gus Malzahn, Auburn

