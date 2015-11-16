RAW: LSU OT Vadal Alexander Monday press availability - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

RAW: LSU OT Vadal Alexander Monday press availability

By Brent Ledet, Digital
Connect
(WAFB) -

LSU offensive tackle Vadal Alexander discusses the team's recent struggles and looks ahead to a trip to Oxford, MS.

The LSU Tigers visit the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on WAFB Channel 9.

Copyright WAFB 2015. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly