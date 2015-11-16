RAW: LSU S Jalen Mills Monday press availability - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

RAW: LSU S Jalen Mills Monday press availability

By Brent Ledet, Digital
Connect
(WAFB) -

LSU S Jalen Mills talks with the media on Monday afternoon. He discusses the team's mindset following consecutive losses. 

The LSU Tigers face the Ole Miss Rebels Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on WAFB Channel 9.

Copyright WAFB 2015. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly