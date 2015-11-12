LSU investigates possible 'hazing activities' at Sigma Chi fraternity

Officials say the Sigma Chi fraternity chapter on LSU’s campus has been placed on interim suspension due to a recent incident involving the use of "controlled substances" in the Chapter House.

In a letter issued to the fraternity, officials cited that the incident occurred on October 17, 2015. The letter states that the activity was a potential violation of the LSU Code of Student Conduct.

"LSU takes any and all reports of incidents seriously and will not tolerate violations of our students' well-being and safety," said Kurt Keppler, LSU vice president for student life and enrollment. "We are implementing a thorough investigation and accountability process regarding Sigma Chi. We also appreciate the work being done by the national fraternity organization to ensure these types of incidents don't occur and their quick action taken if an issue arises."

"We are working closely with Greek Life at LSU and our General Fraternity Headquarters to insure that our chapter presents a safe and drug free environment," Chapter Consul Clay Furr said. "We are embracing the challenges that college students face today in a manner that demonstrates the values of our Fraternity."

The letter includes a list of restrictions placed on the fraternity.

New members and initiated members may not have any contact to discuss the on-going investigation including direct, virtual, or through third parties outside of approved ritual/chapter meetings at the fraternity house;

The chapter may not host or participate in any social activities, this includes tailgates, exchanges, socials, or parties, on or off campus;

The chapter may not conduct any meetings unless directed by the University to assist in the investigation;

The chapter may, with Alumni Advisory board members present, conduct ritual meetings to facilitate new member education and to carry out essential chapter business; chapter president and advisor must notify the University (Greek Life) in writing, at least 24 hours in advance, to request permission to hold a chapter function;

The chapter may participate in any intramural activities;

The chapter may continue to hold meals at the house.

Officials say there is no timeline regarding the length of time the suspension could remain active.

