Baton Rouge: Interactive homicide map (2017)

This article contains a list of all the 2017 cases classified as homicides by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office.

Although the coroner determines whether or not a person died at the hand of another human being, the legal classification is determined by the investigating law enforcement agency.

If a case is classified as a murder and a suspect is arrested, the case will then be brought before a grand jury by the prosecution. 

The cases that are classified as "open" are those where a suspect has not been identified. If you know anything that could help investigators with any of the open cases, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867). 

DATE VICTIM SEX RACE AGE LOCATION ZIP TYPE AGENCY STATUS
1/1/2017 Asha Davis F B 29 4115 Mohican-Prescott Crossover 70805 shooting BRPD closed with suspect arrest
1/11/2017 Robyn Hale F W 27 900 Grebe Street 70807 shooting BRPD closed with arrest. Pretermitted by a grand jury
1/18/2017 Au'Mircle McElwee F B 15 5100 Oaklan Ave. 70811 shooting BRPD closed with arrest, Pretermitted by grand jury
1/20/2017 Devin Johnson M B 35 1700 N. 23rd Street 70802 shooting BRPD closed with arrest

