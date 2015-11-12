Baton Rouge: Interactive homicide map (2017)

This article contains a list of all the 2017 cases classified as homicides by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office.

Although the coroner determines whether or not a person died at the hand of another human being, the legal classification is determined by the investigating law enforcement agency.

If a case is classified as a murder and a suspect is arrested, the case will then be brought before a grand jury by the prosecution.

The cases that are classified as "open" are those where a suspect has not been identified. If you know anything that could help investigators with any of the open cases, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).