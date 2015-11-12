Baton Rouge: Interactive homicide map (2017)

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that started at a house in Pointe Coupee Parish early Wednesday morning.More >>
One man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old woman.More >>
Police are actively searching for the man who broke into an antique shop early Christmas morning and made off with thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise.More >>
Authorities in Livingston Parish are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect accused of stealing two TVs.More >>
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and cold; isolated PM light rain - a high of 45°
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and cold; isolated PM light rain - a high of 45°
Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.More >>
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.More >>
Police said two men forced their way into a home, shot two men and kidnapped a woman, who later was thrown off an interstate bridge into the Arkansas River.More >>
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.More >>
An All Nippon Airways flight to Tokyo returned to Los Angeles Tuesday night after someone somehow got on the wrong flight.More >>
A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.More >>
The investigation into the suspected drug house took a wacky turn in early December, when police saw a drone taking off from the home.More >>
He spoke with Harry in the prince's capacity as guest editor of the BBC Radio 4 news program. Both men said the interview, recorded in Canada in September, was Obama's first since leaving the presidency in January.More >>
A Gulfport mother and daughter who have been missing since Tuesday morning have been found safe in New Orleans.More >>
The Lamar County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from the county jail, stole a vehicle and took off to his home state of South Carolina.More >>
