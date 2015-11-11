Stolen vehicle from Mississippi found burning in Louisiana cane field

A stolen vehicle from Mississippi was found burning in cane field in Iberville Parish.

Chief Hosea Anderson of the Maringouin Police Department confirms that the call came in Wednesday around 1:25 a.m.

"Residents described a loud boom sound," said Anderson. "The field is located between several homes. It’s a farm-residential area."

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

"The couple [that owned the car] was vacationing at a casino [in Mississippi]," said State Fire Marshal Butch Browning. "They were at a movie theater when it was stolen."

At this time investigators have little to go on regarding leads.

"The potential motive is that someone stole the car to get back to Louisiana," said Browning.

If you know anything about this investigation, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867) or the State Fire Marshal’s Arson Investigation division at (866) 946-1097.

