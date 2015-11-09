Man seriously burned after car catches fire on Jefferson Hwy - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man seriously burned after car catches fire on Jefferson Hwy

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A man was transported to the hospital with serious burns after escaping from a burning car.

It happened Monday afternoon shortly before 2 p.m. in the 6800 block of Jefferson Highway.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are currently working to figure out what sparked the blaze.

