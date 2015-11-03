Drastic bond reduction for couple accused of creating bestiality porn

A couple accused of creating and distributing pornography involving bestiality has been released on dramatically reduced bonds.

Livingston Parish jail records show that Minton and Nina Morris were both released on bond amounts that totaled $85,000. However, the duo was originally issued a combined bond that exceeded $12 million.

Judge M. Douglas Hughes approved the bond reduction during a hearing held on September 30. A "no contact" order was also issued.

Nina Morris, 52, was released on October 1 on a $10,000 bond. Minton Morris, 56, was released on October 12 on a $75,000 bond.

A representative with the District Attorney’s Office says the case is still under review.

The case was a joint investigation between the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana State Police and the Attorney General’s Office.

A search was conducted in September 2015 at the couple’s home in Denham Springs. Investigators say they uncovered evidence of pornography involving juveniles and bestiality. They also allege that narcotics were found in the home.

Minton Morris is charged with possession of child pornography (4 counts), distribution of child pornography, principal to crimes against nature (250 counts), possession of drugs (schedule I, II, III, IV and V), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nina Morris is charge with principal to crimes against nature (250 counts), possession of drugs (schedule I, II, III, IV and V), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2015 WAFB. All rights reserved.