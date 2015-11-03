Horse injured after being struck by vehicle in North Baton Rouge

A horse located in North Baton Rouge broke free from its tether and was seriously injured after it was struck by a vehicle.

The incident happened on Alexander Avenue on Monday around 7:30 p.m. The Baton Rouge Police Department and East Baton Rouge Parish Animal Control were called to investigate.

“It was so dark it was hard to see the area where the horse was tied off, along with the other horse,” the animal control officer noted in a report. “The horse had broken loose from its tether and walked to the road.”

The owner of the horse reportedly transported the horse by trailer to the LSU Vet School for treatment.

Animal Control agents will conduct a follow up investigation Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and was no citations were issued.

