Lunch with Les - Alabama

On mobile, click the link to watch a replay of the news conference - http://shout.lt/bg3NF
LSU head coach Les Miles addresses the media prior to the team's trip to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to face the Crimson Tide.
Saturday's game will be televised by WAFB Channel 9 beginning at 7pm.
