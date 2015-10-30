Endorsements roll in for Vitter, Edwards during gubernatorial runoff

The two remaining candidates who advanced to a runoff election November 21 in the race for Governor of Louisiana both received major endorsements today.

The Louisiana Sheriff’s Association officially endorsed State Rep. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat from Amite. Edwards family features four generations of Sheriff’s in Tangipahoa Parish.

Ironically, a controversial, anti-Edwards TV ad getting much air time, claims he will release thousands of convicts from prisons and jails, if elected. The ad is paid for by the war chest generated by Republican foe Senator David Vitter from Kenner. One Sheriff today called ad “silly and untrue.” Edwards told 9News when elected, he will “stand up to anyone and any party with plans that are bad for the state and support anyone with plans that are good for Louisiana.”

The endorsement for Vitter came from the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association’s Political Action Committee.

The committee chairman says it ensures that Vitter will get the necessary support from oil and gas leaders.

Vitter, like Edwards, has been campaigning full steam since the primary. He said his time as governor will look quite different that the past heads of state. “I will have town hall meetings in every parish, an open house in the Governor’s mansion every month for every citizen to just visit, no filter.” Said Vitter.

The two have said they will debate one another in the coming days and weeks, but nothing yet is scheduled.



