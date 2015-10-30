La. officials say budget deficit at $117M

Louisiana's general fund for 2015 is short by $117 million, officials announced at the state Capitol on Friday.

The majority of that gap, about $77 million, was caused by a larger than normal payment of this year's income taxes by corporations.

The reason they're paying early is largely due to legislation passed during this last session.

Officials with Jindal’s administration said they are currently working on a solution for this shortfall.

The budgeting office will present their plan to legislators on November 20.

