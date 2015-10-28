Les Miles discusses the team's plans during the open week - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Les Miles discusses the team's plans during the open week

By Brent Ledet, Digital
Connect

LSU head football coach Les Miles addressed the media following Tuesday night's practice. The Tigers have the week off followed by a Nov. 7 trip to Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

In Tuesday's interview session, Miles addressed the team's injury situation, Leonard Fournette's media attention and the upcoming game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

WAFB Channel 9 will televise the LSU/Alabama game on Nov.7 at 7 p.m.

Copyright WAFB 2015. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly