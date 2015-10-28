Les Miles discusses the team's plans during the open week

LSU head football coach Les Miles addressed the media following Tuesday night's practice. The Tigers have the week off followed by a Nov. 7 trip to Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

In Tuesday's interview session, Miles addressed the team's injury situation, Leonard Fournette's media attention and the upcoming game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Asked about the two-week buildup of this game Coach Miles said "Our guys enjoy playing in big, meaningful games, and this certainly is one." — LSU Football (@LSUfball) October 27, 2015

WAFB Channel 9 will televise the LSU/Alabama game on Nov.7 at 7 p.m.

