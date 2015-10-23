Parents arrested after 4-year-old brings loaded gun to school

The gun that was brought to Amite Elementary (Source: Amite Police Department)

A couple was arrested after their 4-year-old child brought a loaded gun to school Friday morning.

Chief Jerry Trabona of the Amite Police Department confirms that the gun was recovered at Amite Elementary school.

“He brought a loaded .22 automatic pistol to school in his backpack,” Chief Trabona explained. “He showed it to a little girl and she went and told a teacher. He was trying to show off.”

Thankfully, no one was hurt and the gun was safely removed from the school.

Although it is not clear how the child obtained the gun, the child’s parents have been arrested and charged with child desertion. The report from the Amite Police Department says "[Kenisha] was criminally negligent in allowing her child to come into possession of a firearm and take it to school."

Kenji Steptoe, 36, and his wife Kenisha Steptoe, 30, were both booked in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

