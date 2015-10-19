Lunch with Les Miles - Week 8 Preview - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Lunch with Les Miles - Week 8 Preview

By Brent Ledet, Digital
LSU head coach Les Miles (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB) LSU head coach Les Miles (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU head coach Les Miles held his weekly news conference at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

No. 5 LSU (6-0) will host Western Kentucky (6-1) on Saturday, October 24 in Tiger Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

