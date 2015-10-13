VIDEO: Catholic missionaries dance to 'Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)'

If a YouTube video of two Catholic missionaries dancing the ‘Nae Nae’ goes viral, a whole new audience could see the work of Sr. Mary Clare and Lilla Marie.

Their mission house of prayer, on 37 acres near Poplarville, Mississippi, is the heart of their Missionaries of Our Mother of the Eucharist (MOME) organization. From the MOME location, they blog, share the Word and pray.

MOME is a contemplative prayer mission and the property offers others a place to get away to a place of "beauty and solitude of nature," according to Lilla Marie, "get away and pray."

It was on a recent visit by Lilla Marie to visit her father in St. Charles Parish, that the dancing part of this story was born. Her father, Allen Lottinger, has been mourning the death of his wife of 54 years, Colette Lottinger. Her Mom’s death had a profound impact on the entire family.

Colette Lottinger was a woman of deep faith and deep fun and love of life. She loved to dance. Lilla Marie says, two of her sisters, Ann and Amy, talked her and Sr. Mary Clare into doing the ‘Nae Nae’ as long as it was recorded on video. Lilla Marie says, "the very neat thing about it is that we think our beloved mom, Colette, inspired us to do it because she was such an uninhibited dancer. Mom continues to be very present with us even though she’s passed on to the next life."

In their online blog, the missionaries remind viewers of the scripture:

Whether, then, you eat or drink (or dance) or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God. (1Cor 10:31)

Lilla Marie is a contemplative lay missionary who experienced a life conversion in 1987. At the time, she was in Hollywood, working in the movie industry, but the Houma, La. native found herself being called to serve God.

Sr. Mary Clare, raised in Baton Rouge, has been in a life of service to God since 1985. She says, she’s only scratched the surface of what

it means to truly be a Bride of Christ.

The role a YouTube video might have in their work remains to be seen, but their goal of helping others grow in their walk with God remains steadfast and strong, video or no video.

