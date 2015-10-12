Lunch with Les - Florida

The NCAA will allow LSU RB Leonard Fournette to auction off his game jersey worn during Saturday's 44-21 victory over USC for the South Carolina flood victims.

The NCAA will allow LSU RB Leonard Fournette to auction off his game jersey worn during Saturday's 44-21 victory over USC for the South Carolina flood victims.

NCAA will let LSU RB Fournette auction his jersey for SC flood victims

NCAA will let LSU RB Fournette auction his jersey for SC flood victims

No. 7 LSU beats South Carolina 45-24 in Tiger Stadium after severe flooding moved the Gamecocks' home game to Baton Rouge.

No. 7 LSU beats South Carolina 45-24 in Tiger Stadium after severe flooding moved the Gamecocks' home game to Baton Rouge.

If viewing this story on a mobile device or in an email, click to watch

LSU head coach Les Miles held his weekly news conference Monday afternoon.

The No. 6 LSU Tigers (5-0, 3-0) will host the No. 8 Florida Gators (6-0, 4-0) Saturday night in Baton Rouge.

"This is a Top 10 match-up," Miles said. "This is Tiger Stadium at its best."

Just before the news conference, it was learned Florida starting quarterback Will Grier has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NCAA policy on banned drugs. He will not play in Saturday's game.

Miles said his defense is preparing the same way, saying most backups in the SEC can run the team's offense without much change.

He was asked if he banned the players from using Twitter, as there was some back and forth on the social media platform between players from the two teams.

"There's no need for Twitter. The game is played on the field, not in media chat rooms," Miles responded.

Kickoff is scheduled for at 6 p.m. (CST). The game will be televised on ESPN.

Did you see the images from the Tigers' win over South Carolina? - http://shout.lt/bfHSk

Copyright 2015 WAFB. All rights reserved.