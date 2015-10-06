LSU looks to improve on dismal air attack

Eastern Michigan is in the rearview for LSU, while South Carolina is the focus now, but there should probably be a few things to work on, like what to do about the passing game, that the Tigers are taking away from the last game.

Dropped passes made an already anemic receiving night even worse.

"F, F-minus," sophomore wide receiver Malachi Dupre said when asked to grade the air attack. "It's one of those things, like I was just telling the other guys. It's just one of those things you want to flush down the toilet."

It wasn't as bad as Auburn's scare against Jacksonville State or Arkansas losing to Toledo, but Saturday against Eastern Michigan was far from the football Tiger fans have come to expect after 51 straight wins against non-conference opponents.

"I wouldn't say, necessarily, the most physical, but those guys came to play," junior wide receiver John Diarse said. "We knew that. I don't think we expected them to play as hard as they did, but those guys really, really played hard. They kind of gave us a run for our money, if you would say. It showed us where we were and what we need to work on."

"Still making a couple of those mistakes that you wouldn't like to make, but you're making it rushing for 399 yards," head coach Les Miles pointed out. "And if we don't drop balls, we probably score two more touchdowns and maybe another 150 yards of offense."

"It's going to take some time for us to get in a rhythm, but we're going to get there. Saturday night was just one of those nights, wasn't really clicking, but this week is a new week and we've got to start fresh," Diarse added.

"It was uncharacteristic because we know every guy in our offense knows that we can catch the ball and we can make the most out of that," junior tight end Colin Jeter remarked. “It can be disappointing, but at the same time, our guys know that just because you have a bad game doesn't mean you're going to have a bad season."

The Tigers attempted only two throws in the second half Saturday. Of course, it's easy to bail on the passing game when you have Leonard Fournette in the backfield. And it's hard argue with those numbers, averaging 216 yards per game with 11 touchdowns so far on the season.

Saturday's game, like the last trip to Syracuse, will be an 11 a.m. Baton Rouge start time and will be televised on ESPN. LSU then hosts the Florida Gators, also on ESPN, at 6 p.m.

