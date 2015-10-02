Baton Rouge Downtown Development District wins another international award

For the eighth consecutive year, the International Downtown Association recognized Baton Rouge DDD with the Downtown Merit Award for its work and initiatives related to the transformation of River Road. The award came during the 61st Annual Conference and Tradeshow in San Francisco.

The project: RIVER ROAD: A TRANSFORMATION AND CELEBRATION OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER, was among 16 qualified entries in the category of public space. Factors included things like capital improvements that enhanced the urban design, physical function or economic viability of downtown and the community.

"We are honored to have worked on this project in conjunction with the EBR City-Parish," said Davis Rhorer, Executive Director of the DDD, in a news release. "The image of River Road in the downtown area has changed as it has become a 'complete street' used and enjoyed by pedestrians, bicyclists and cars."

It is tree-lined with a multi-purpose pathway, pedestrian lighting and other amenities that accommodate gatherings at the entrance to the river, and enhancements continue.

