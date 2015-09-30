UNCUT: LSU WR Dupre previews E. Michigan - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

UNCUT: LSU WR Dupre previews E. Michigan

By Brent Ledet, Digital
LSU's Malachi Dupre catching a touchdown pass against Syracuse. (Source: WAFB) LSU's Malachi Dupre catching a touchdown pass against Syracuse. (Source: WAFB)
LSU wide receiver Malachi Dupre previews the Tigers' contest with Eastern Michigan. After three games, Dupre leads the team in receiving yards with 103. He is second on the team in the number of receptions with 7.

