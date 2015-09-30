Judge places hold on man accused of hitting deputy with his vehicle

Two men have been arrested and charged with attempted murder and principal to attempted murder after being accused of firing shots at a vehicle with three children and a woman inside.

A suspect is in custody after officials say he hit a deputy with his vehicle while trying to avoid being captured during an undercover narcotics investigation.

A man accused of hitting a narcotics officer with his vehicle will remain in jail under a judge’s order, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Eddie Isadore, 21, was arrested Tuesday for the third time in just over a year. This time he is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, resisting an officer, aggravated damage to property and flight from an officer.

"The suspect actually tried to back out over one of our deputies," said Casey Rayborn Hicks, spokesperson with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. "He hit him in the knees."

Isadore was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and a bond amount of $113,000 was set by Commissioner Quintillis Lawrence. On Wednesday, Judge Trudy White placed a temporary hold on Isadore that will prevent him from being able to be released on bond.

"We have moved to have his two previous bonds revoked," said District Attorney Moore. "Judge White ordered him held until there is a hearing."

For his two prior arrests, Isadore has faced a combined $346,500 in bond fees. He managed to pay the minimum 12 percent required for his release.

The first arrest happened in May 2014. He was charged with three counts of possession with the intent to distribute (marijuana, heroin, and Hydrocodone).

The second arrest happened in April 2015, and Isadore was formally charged with 6 counts of principal to attempted murder.

Although Isadore is not believed to be the gunman, he is accused of participating in a drive-by shooting that happened on Scenic Hwy. Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department believe the gunman fired multiple rounds at a vehicle that was occupied by four people, which caused the car to crash.

No one was seriously injured during the shooting or the crash.

Isadore has hired New Orleans-based attorney Jason Williams to represent him on the attempted murder charges. Williams is best known for representing Torrence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie.

A date has not yet been set for Judge White to hear the motions to revoke Isadore’s bond. However, he is scheduled for a motions hearing related to the 2014 drug charges. That is set to happen on November 30.

