Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car on Government Street

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a car on Government Street near Westmoreland Drive.

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to the scene Monday at roughly 1:30 p.m. We’re told an adult male was transported to a local hospital. 

The driver did stop and spoke to authorities. The pedestrian was not crossing the street in a crosswalk or intersection.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as soon as more information is made available. 

