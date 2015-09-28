70-year-old man hospitalized after crashing into parked vehicles

A 70-year-old man was transported to the hospital after he crashed his truck into four parked vehicles.

Officials with the Denham Springs Police Department confirm that the crash happened shortly after noon. The driver of a green truck was traveling westbound on US 190 (Florida) suffered a medical problem and lost control of his vehicle.

Witnesses say the man crossed two lanes before hitting a tree, stop sign, and finally came to rest after hitting parked vehicles. The impact damaged four vehicles. The building had some minor damage as well.

Investigators believe the man possibly lost consciousness while he was driving, which caused the crash. He was taken to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time.

No one else was injured during the crash.

