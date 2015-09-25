Post office damaged yet again from driver error

A post office in Livingston will have to repair a damaged wall after a car crashed into it early Friday morning. This is the third time this same post office has been forced to make this type of repair.

According to Chief Randy Dufrene this is the third crash his officers have investigated at this location over the last 5 years. The cause was similar in every case.

“An elderly lady’s foot slipped on the gas,” he explained.

Thankfully, no one was injured. The wall, however, didn’t fare as well.

Copyright 2015 WAFB. All rights reserved.