$500K bond for man accused of distributing child pornography

A 36-year-old man was arrested after deputy say they found hundreds of photos and dozens of videos containing provocative images of young children. He is being held in the parish prison on a $500,000 bond.

Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Attorney General’s office, and Homeland Security conducted an investigation that resulted in the arrest of Christopher Waguespack of Baton Rouge. The investigator claims that Waguespack shared 412 photos and 34 videos of girls ranging in age from 6 to 13-years-old.

The probable cause report notes that Waguespack shared the photos over the Internet on May 5, 2015, and then shared the videos on June 13, 2015.

Waguespack allegedly refused to comment during questioning. He was arrested and charged with pornography involving juveniles.

