Pope Francis visits NYC

If viewing this story on a mobile device, click the link for additional features, including a slideshow - http://shout.lt/bdvTv

Life has returned to normal in Washington, DC after Pope Francis spent three days in the nation’s capital and has now moved on to New York.

Crowds of people, many from other countries, lined the streets just to get a glimpse of the pope.

He touched hearts and minds of millions during his stay in Washington.

He spoke directly, yet lovingly, as he can do, in his address to Congress on Thursday.

He talked about many divisive issues, urging congressional members to work together and not apart as they have in many ways.

Bishop Robert Muench will hold a news conference later in the morning to weigh in on the pope's historic visit to the US.

Copyright 2015 WAFB. All rights reserved.