UNCUT: Les Miles on Syracuse, Jim Brown and Yogi Berra

On Wednesday evening LSU head coach Les Miles discussed the team's trip to Syracuse.

LSU has played 129 of its 134 games under Les Miles ranked in the Top 25 and the Tigers are 101-28 in those games. The Tigers are currently ranked #8 in the country.

Kickoff is set of 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26th.

