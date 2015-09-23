UNCUT: "Stay humble, stay grounded,' LSU RB Fournette on attenti - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

UNCUT: "Stay humble, stay grounded,' LSU RB Fournette on attention

By Brent Ledet, Digital
BATON ROUGE, LA

LSU sophomore running back Leonard Fournette discussed the team's week four trip to play the Syracuse Orange in the Carrier Dome. 

Fournette has more rushing yards (387) through the first two games of the season than any player in school history.

