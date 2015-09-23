Pope Francis visits White House and Basilica on first full day in US

The pontiff is making the most of his historic trip to America, with everything from a mass in Washington, D.C. to a meeting with President Barack Obama.

Pope Francis, known as the people's pope, might have been a little uncomfortable in Wednesday with the huge royal welcome.

His first full day in the United States started with a visit to the White House where a large crowd gathered to hear him, in English, call for protection of religious liberties and commend President Obama for his initiatives to reduce air pollution.

Pope Francis made it clear. Protect the planet, protect the people. All of its people.

Following that speech, thousands cheered wildly as Pope Francis paraded around in his pope-mobile.

He also met with US bishops, as well as Catholic Charities associations.

Catholic Charities Services looks after the disenfranchised and immigrants, which hold a special place in the pope’s heart.

Baton Rouge Bishop Robert Muench and members of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge are in Washington for the pope’s visit.

