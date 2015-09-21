LSU start time set for Eastern Michigan game

The start time for LSU's game against East Michigan has been announced by the SEC.

The Tigers are set to take on the Eagles on Saturday, October 3rd in Tiger Stadium. The kickoff will be at 6 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPNU.

This will be LSU's first meeting against Eastern Michigan. The game also serves as the annual LSU Alumni Band game.

LSU moves up in polls following victory against Auburn.

