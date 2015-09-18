Livingston Parish couple accused of creating bestiality pornography

Over $12 million in bond has been set for a Livingston Parish couple accused of producing pornography involving bestiality, law enforcement sources say. The male is also accused of being in possession of pornography involving children, records show.

The arrests come after an undercover online child pornography investigation.

Louisiana State Police Investigators say they developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant for a home in Denham Springs.

Officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office confirm that Minton Morris, 56, and Nina Morris, 52, were booked into the parish prison Thursday, each with a bond of $6,291,000.

Troopers, along with the Louisiana Attorney General's Office and Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office discovered evidence of the production of bestiality pornography, approximately 30 grams of marijuana, along with various other narcotics, and four images of child pornography.

Minton Morris is charged with possession of child pornography (4 counts), distribution of child pornography, principal to crimes against nature (250 counts), possession of drugs (schedule I, II, III, IV and V), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nina Morris is charge with principal to crimes against nature (250 counts), possession of drugs (schedule I, II, III, IV and V), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

