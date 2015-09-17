Wildlife and Fisheries agent arrested for domestic abuse

A sergeant with the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has been placed on paid administrative leave after he was arrested by the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office confirm that Sgt. Jerry Stassi was arrested Wednesday and booked into the parish prison. He is charged with domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

The probable cause report for his arrest was not provided, but the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries did confirm the arrest.

“He has been placed on administrative leave with no set timetable for his return,” said Adam Einck, Media Relations Director for LDWF.

Sgt. Stassi was released Thursday after posting a $5,000 bond.

