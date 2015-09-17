Walker's Bozeman approaches recruiting the right way

Walker senior quarterback Terry Bozeman III, most recently named Sportsline Player of the Week, led Louisiana in passing in the 2014 season and is already off to another outstanding start following a six touchdown performance last Friday against Franklin.

However, he’s still yet to see a college scholarship offer, despite talks with schools like Southeastern, McNeese State, Southern Miss, Louisiana Tech and UL-Lafayette.

"All of them are great programs," Bozeman said. "I’d be happy to join any of them. They can all compete with the big schools. And they offer great educations, too."

Listed at 6'2" and 200 pounds, Bozeman takes a team-oriented approach to attracting college football programs.

"The main things is winning. I think if we win the right amount of ball games and I think if I lead in the correct way, I think they’ll see my leadership out here as we continue to get better each and every week. I think I have a good shot," Bozeman explained.

"Most of them we talked to are saying they’re going to look at that first half of the year," Walker head coach Brandon Lawley said. "They’re going to evaluate those first four or five weeks and see what his tape looks like. That’s a position you want to be certain on. That makes or breaks your program with the guys they bring in that position. I think week four or five is going to be big for him and when that video goes out, I think that’s where he’ll get some offers."

In terms of leadership, Lawley, who has a background at Parkview Baptist School, compares Bozeman to former Eagles championship quarterback of the early 2000s Brad Booth, who went on to Air Force Academy.

Bozeman is certainly one for people to keep their eyes on throughout the season and in January and February, as National Signing Day approaches.

